Cpwm LLC Purchases 1,024 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,024. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

