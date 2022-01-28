Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,204. Olin has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

