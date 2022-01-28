Lam Research (LRCX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

1/28/2022 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $583.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research’s fiscal second-quarter results were driven by solid execution across systems and the customer support business. Further, the company witnessed strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications. Additionally, it experienced growth in NAND, DRAM, foundry and logic segments owing to the growing traction across etch and deposition technologies. Further, increasing demand for advanced processors and memory devices due to the growing adoption of gaming products remained a tailwind. Also, robust Reliant business contributed well to the top-ling growth. However, impacts of the OMICRON variant remains a concern. Further, labor shortages, freight and logistics cost escalation as well as supply chain constraints remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $755.00 to $730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $855.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $655.00 to $640.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $655.00 to $640.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $597.00 to $627.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $650.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $775.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $765.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $750.00 to $725.00.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $770.00 to $725.00.

1/25/2022 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $790.00 to $840.00.

1/13/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $770.00.

1/12/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $675.00 to $785.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $660.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $694.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Moreover, strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is a tailwind. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

12/17/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $680.00 to $777.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $710.00 to $755.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $720.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $715.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Moreover, strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is a tailwind. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

LRCX stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $553.44. 68,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,640. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

