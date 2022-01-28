Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Earnings Results

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.28. 2,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,647. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $956.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

