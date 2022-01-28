Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 85,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

