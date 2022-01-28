Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 52,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,150. The company has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

