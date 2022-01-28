Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,411,990 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $446,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 71.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

