Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. 3,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.98. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $905.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

