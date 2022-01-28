Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 144,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,700,447 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $10.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.