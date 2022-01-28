Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 1,075.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NCMGY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

