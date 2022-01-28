Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,300 shares, an increase of 1,315.3% from the December 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,633.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPFRF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Mapfre stock remained flat at $$2.10 during trading hours on Friday. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Mapfre SA is a global reinsurance company, which engages in the insurance, reinsurance, financial, real estate, and service activities. The firm’s products include life insurance, automobile, homeowners and commercial risks, health, accidents, other non-life, re-insurance, and other activities. It operates through the following business units: Insurance, Assistance, Golbal Risks, and Reinsurance.

