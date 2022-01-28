Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 107,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,593,894 shares.The stock last traded at $16.78 and had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,408,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after acquiring an additional 232,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,989 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

