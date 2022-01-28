Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price traded up 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.64 and last traded at $43.47. 1,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 68,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

