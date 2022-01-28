Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48. 1,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 27.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 113.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

