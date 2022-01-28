Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $73,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 694.7% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 42.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,249 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $141.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average is $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

