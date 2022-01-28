Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $40.43 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,431,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $373.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.98.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.50.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.