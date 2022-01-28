Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,845 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $34,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $224.08 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

