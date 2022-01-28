Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 375,915 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.4% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $154,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $263.13 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

