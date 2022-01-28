Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,267 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 3.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $182,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -37.52 and a beta of 1.01. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.53 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

