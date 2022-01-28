Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after acquiring an additional 258,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. KeyCorp downgraded Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Lennar stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.00%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

