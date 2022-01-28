Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

