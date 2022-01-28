GeoWealth Management LLC Sells 5,474 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $13,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,280. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.63.

