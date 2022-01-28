Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) shares traded down 3.7% on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $138.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro traded as low as $91.78 and last traded at $92.03. 60,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 946,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.58.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HAS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock worth $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

