Parametrica Management Ltd Has $847,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 24,922 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.26.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.