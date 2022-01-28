$32.21 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $32.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.45 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $118.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.05 million to $118.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $133.06 million, with estimates ranging from $131.78 million to $134.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 4,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

