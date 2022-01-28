Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $26.60 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $212.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its 200-day moving average is $206.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.73 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

