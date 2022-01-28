Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 11,001 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after buying an additional 712,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.