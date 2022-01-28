Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 5,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bluestein R H & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

