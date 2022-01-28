Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $269.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.28. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.67.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

