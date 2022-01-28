Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.17. 215,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.