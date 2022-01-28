Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $773.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report sales of $773.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.10 million to $800.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $745.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,612,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,112,624,000 after buying an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,663 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $289,539,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,467,486 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,169,000 after purchasing an additional 227,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $111.19. 70,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,876. Splunk has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

