Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,344,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,821,923,000 after buying an additional 869,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,575,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,610,139,000 after acquiring an additional 491,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after acquiring an additional 121,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

NYSE BX opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $124.97. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

