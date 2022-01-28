Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Invests $597,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 45.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 450,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 75.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 11.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL opened at $64.89 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

