Sculptor Capital LP Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $31,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 466,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,607. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $268.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.63.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

