Analysts Set Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target at $5.33

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSMT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Schaub purchased 93,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

