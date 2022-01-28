TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of TSYHY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.95.
About TravelSky Technology
