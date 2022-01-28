TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TSYHY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

