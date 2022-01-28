Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 27,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.