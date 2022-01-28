Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. 27,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $6.08.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
