Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 1378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,063,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after buying an additional 481,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

