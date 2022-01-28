SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.37. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

