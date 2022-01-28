Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.16

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 8796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,973,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,229,528.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

