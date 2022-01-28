Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $12.61

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.09. Similarweb shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 2,815 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $113,712,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $20,720,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Similarweb by 37.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 244,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $13,794,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $13,789,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

