Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up to $18.85

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $19.75. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $19.43, with a volume of 552 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.65 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 283.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pampa Energía by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

