Formation Fi (FORM) Price Tops $0.0312

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $387,369.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.65 or 0.06662272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,909.61 or 1.00015097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

