Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $134.23

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.23.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 19.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.55. 55,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,551. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.