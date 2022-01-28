Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 647.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6,724.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period.

BATS IYZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,803 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

