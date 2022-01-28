iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,225,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 80,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $923,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,817. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.48 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

