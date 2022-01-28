Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 14,842 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF stock remained flat at $$100.75 on Friday. 174,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

