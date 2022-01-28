Cpwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cpwm LLC cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 897.5% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 71.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after buying an additional 46,070 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James N. White bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.07 per share, for a total transaction of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,185 shares of company stock worth $19,021,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

