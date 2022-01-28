Cpwm LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $11,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the period.

IWC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.12. 444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $143.28. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

