Cpwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cpwm LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $17,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 265,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $52.22.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.